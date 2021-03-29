Lockdown plans in Maharashtra?

Mumbai: Amid soaring cases, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has told the administration to plan for a 'lockdown-like situation' as Covid norms are not being followed strictly by the people.

In a meeting held with the Chief Minster, Health Minister Rajesh Tope and other officials, including task force team, expressed apprehension that the State might report 40,000 fresh cases in the next 24 hours, it said.

During the meeting, the CM reviewed health infrastructure, including availability of beds, oxygen, medicines, etc, in the State to treat Covid-19 patients.

The task force then recommended that the State government implement measures like a stricter lockdown to stem the rise in coronavirus cases.

The Chief Minister then asked the officials to prepare a detailed plan for implementation of a lockdown which will have a minimum impact on the economy of the State, the release said.

"There should not be any kind of confusion among the people once a lockdown is announced," the CM is quoted as saying. Meanwhile, night curfew will be imposed in entire Maharashtra from Sunday night in view of alarming rise in coronavirus cases.

'I do not wish to impose lockdown. But there seems a possibility of healthcare facilities falling short given the rise in number of coronavirus patients,' Thackeray was quoted as saying.

He asked officials to ensure availability of adequate hospital beds and medicines, the statement said. On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 166 coronavirus-related deaths, highest this year, besides 35,726 new cases of infections.