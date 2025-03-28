Lord Hanuman's idol vandalised in Bihar

Patna: Tension gripped Karpoorigram village in Bihar's Samastipur district on Friday after a man allegedly vandalised an idol of Lord Hanuman, leading to protests and unrest in the area.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Rashid, a mentally unstable resident of Karpoorigram, was immediately arrested by the local police.

The SHO of Karpoorigram confirmed the incident, stating: "We received information around 9 a.m. that Mohammad Rashid has vandalised an idol of Lord Hanuman. Preliminary investigation indicates that he is mentally unstable. He has been arrested, and legal action has been initiated."

The district police are investigating whether he was provoked to do the disruptive act.

Police are interrogating the accused and taking statements from local people about the incident.

The district police are also scanning the available CCTV cameras to find whether any other person is involved or not.

As news of the incident spread, several residents gathered, expressing anger and discontent.

The situation quickly escalated, with some resorting to arson and ruckus in protest. Given the sensitivity of the matter, particularly with Ram Navami approaching, the tension in the area intensified.

Senior police officials, along with personnel from multiple police stations, were deployed to calm the situation.

To prevent further escalation, the administration has taken steps, including heavy police deployment, to maintain law and order in the area.

The district police also increased patrolling in sensitive areas and appealed for calm from local authorities and community leaders.

The local administration has emphasised its commitment to ensuring peace and communal harmony in the area.

The incident has provoked religious sentiments, making it a sensitive issue.

Authorities are on high alert, particularly with Ram Navami celebrations just around the corner.

Efforts are underway to restore normalcy, with senior officials urging people to maintain peace and avoid rumours that could further inflame tensions.