Lot of youths investing in crypto

New Delhi: Even at a time when the Crypto Bill remains delayed in India, there are thousands of youngsters who are investing huge amounts in the digital platform aiming at drawing bigger returns. In fact, many of these are students who are putting their pocket money into the system to get more in return. In India, the Cryptocurrency Bill has been listed twice but got delayed. When a query on crypto was raised with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a press conference in Jaipur on Monday, she said, "In India, crypto is on the agenda of G20.

This is because we think technology driven crypto asset creation and buying and selling of assets in the crypto world will have to have international cooperation. The reason is they can be anywhere but operated in India or they can be in India but operated somewhere else."

"It is the matter of concern. Many youngsters are going into it. We have both regulators and national security deposit centres which have also done a lot of campaigning. And this campaign continues every now and then to alert people that it is a high-risk area and they should be aware of it. With regard to the Bill, discussion continues and when there is some update, we will let you know," she said. The campaign will continue in the near future to make people aware on crypto, she added.

Rahul, a commerce second year student in Jaipur, invested Rs 5,000 and got Rs 1 lakh plus in return a few months later in 2022. Soon after, his cousins and friends started investing their pocket money into it and the trend continues even today. His cousin also invested a huge amount, however the currency tumbled soon after. It was his college fees and he had to face problems, but managed as his friends pooled money for him.