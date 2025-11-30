‘Lotus’ set to bloom: Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on MCD by-polls

Claiming that ‘Lotus’ is set to bloom, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva expressed confidence of a grand victory of the party in the MCD by-elections in 2 wards where voting took place on Sunday.

“Going by the enthusiasm in voters, there is no doubt that the BJP will emerge victorious in a grand manner,” said Sachdeva after interacting with party workers in Vinod Nagar.

He said, “Vinod Nagar has traditionally been a BJP stronghold; this time even AAP voters are angry because Arvind Kejriwal has fielded a corrupt woman leader who has been jailed, and they will vote for the BJP’s clean-image candidate.”

He said the BJP candidate from the seat, Sarla Choudhary, has a clean image and people vouch for her dedication to work; she is going to win easily.

Sachdeva refused to be drawn into the number of seats likely to be won by the BJP in the 12 wards. “I know that ‘Lotus’ is sure to bloom. Numbers should be counted by those who are worried about the outcome,” he said.

In a post on X, Sachdeva said, “In the course of the completion of voting in the corporation by-election, I met with the workers in Dichau Kalan Ward 128. The disciplined hard work, dedication, and sense of duty of all have made this process of democracy even more robust.”

Earlier, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta cast her vote in the MCD bye-election at AP Block in Shalimar Bagh and urged electors in all 12 wards to step out of their homes and exercise their franchise to build a 'Viksit Delhi'.

At her polling booth, the Chief Minister was accompanied by her husband, Manish Gupta, and other family members.

Talking to reporters after voting, the Chief Minister posed at a selfie booth and said, "It is a celebration of democracy, with by-elections being held for 12 seats in Delhi. I appeal to the people of Delhi, especially the residents of these 12 wards, to make maximum use of their vote.”

She said, "Through their vote, they can elect the most eligible representatives, which will accelerate Delhi's development. Every individual should exercise their right to vote. Only when our youth, women and elderly take part wholeheartedly in the by-election, the democracy's best picture will be visible to all."

As many as 6.98 lakh registered electors were eligible to vote on Sunday in the by-elections in which 51 candidates are in the fray in 12 MCD wards. The results will be declared on December 3.

As many as 580 polling stations were set up for the by-elections in the 12 wards -- Mundka, Shalimar Bagh-B, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dwarka B, Dichaon Kalan, Naraina, Sangam Vihar-A, Dakshin Puri (SC), Greater Kailash, and Vinod Nagar.