Low pressure intensifies into depression

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain lashed Odisha on Tuesday as the low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression, the IMD said. Among the districts that received heavy rain are Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati and Kandhamal, it said.

“The depression over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 7 kmph during the past 6 hours and crossed south Odisha coast close to Gopalpur during early morning,” the IMD said in its 9.20 am bulletin.

The weather system is likely to move northwestwards across south Odisha and south Chhattisgarh, and weaken into a well-marked low pressure area during the next six hours, it said. Rain is likely in most parts of the State till August 23, officials said.

Landslides, submergence of roads and bridges, and uprooting of trees were reported from the southern districts of Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur. The IMD said the sea condition is very likely to be rough along the Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coasts during the period, and advised fishermen not to venture out.