- 10 Trinamool MPs to accompany Mamata during her meeting with PM
- IAF officer accused of raping a woman multiple times on pretext of marriage, court to hear bail plea on Jan 3
- Golf: Challenge Tour returns to India in March with events at Delhi, Kolkata
- Oil and gas prices rise as BP stops Red Sea shipments
- Maha minister’s ‘mafia links’ rock Assembly; Fadnavis defends govt, slams Oppn
- President arrives in Hyderabad for southern sojourn
- Delhi court seeks list of FIRs, trial outcomes in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Jagdish Tytler
- Sun Pharma clinches $30 million deal for 16.7% stake in US firm
- Parliament security breach: PIL in SC seeks investigation under supervision of retired SC judge
- Excise policy case: Delhi court grants interim bail to Hyd bizman Arun Pillai
LS again adjourned till 2 p.m. after Telecommunication Bill 2023 tabled
Lok Sabha on Monday was adjourned till 2 p.m. soon after the Telecommunication Bill 2023 was tabled in the House while opposition MPs kept on raising slogans against the Centre.
Even as the House again met at 12 noon following the first adjournment, the opposition MPs continued raising slogans like "Modi sarkar down down, hosh me aao, hosh me aao, taanashahi band karo", "take back the suspension of MPs, TV pe nahi, sadan me aao", "Amit Shah Parliament me jawab do".
They also demanded for a detailed statement over the December 13 Parliament security breach.
Meanwhile, Union Telecommunications and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw moved the Telecommunication Bill 2023.
However, the opposition MPs kept on raising slogans against the government.
Following the uproar, Rajendra Agarwal, who was chairing the House, adjourned it till 2 p.m.