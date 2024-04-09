LS polls: CEC gets Z-category security in view of potential threat

New Delhi: After a threat perception report prepared by the central security agencies recommended strong security cover for Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, the Central government has provided Z-category VIP security to him, sources said on Tuesday.

Kumar, a former IAS officer from the 1984 batch, assumed the role of the 25th CEC on May 15, 2022, after being appointed as an election commissioner within the electoral commission on September 1, 2020.

Sources said that the Central Reserve Police Force has been tasked by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to deploy around 40-45 personnel, following security agencies' recommendation for enhanced protection for the CEC.

This decision coincides with the ongoing preparations for the seven-phase general elections starting on April 19.

The armed commandos will accompany the CEC during his nationwide travels, as per sources.