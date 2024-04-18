LS polls: Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba, Dingaleshwara seer, Priyanka Jarkiholi file nominations in K'taka

Koppal (Karnataka): Union Minister of State (MoS) for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba, Dingaleshwara Swamiji and Priyanka Jarkiholi, among others, filed their nominations on Thursday for the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka.

Union Minister Khuba filed his nomination from the Bidar Lok Sabha seat, seeking re-election for the third consecutive time.

During a procession to file his nomination, Union Minister Khuba had to rush into the District Commissioner's office as the deadline was at 3 p.m.

As Union Minister Khuba hurried into the District Commissioner's office, BJP MLAs Sharanu Salagar, Avinash Jadhav and Siddu Patil also had to rush behind him to reach the office within the specified time.

Union Minister Khuba is pitted against Congress candidate Sagar Khandre, the son of Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre.

Priyanka Jarkiholi, the daughter of Karnataka Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi, filed her nomination for the Chikkodi Lok Sabha seat.

"I am happy to be the first granddaughter in the family to contest an election. I am confident that people will vote for me. I also have the blessings of all senior leaders," Priyanka said.

Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi expressed confidence but refrained from predicting the victory margin for her daughter.

Priyanka is contesting against BJP's Annasaheb Jolle on the Chikkodi Lok Sabha seat.

Prominent Lingayat seer Dingaleshwara Swamiji filed his nomination as an independent candidate from the Dharwad Lok Sabha seat where he is pitted against BJP candidate and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Congress candidate Vinod Asuti.

Dingaleshwara Swamiji arrived at the District Commissioner's office without many supporters and a procession.

"I have submitted my nomination. I have been troubled by the people whom I have been criticising. This is a fight to preserve the heritage of Karnataka," he said.

"This is a battle of dharma. Those who have been elected four times have removed the photos of Basavanna, Ambedkar and Maharishi Valmiki from their offices. Removing them from power is the objective of the people," he added.