LS polls will be contested to save country's culture & tradition: Assam CM Sarma

Patna: The upcoming Lok Sabha polls will be fought to save the country's culture and tradition, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is currently on Bihar visit, said on Friday.

Chief Minister Sarma will participate in the Vaishali festival of democracy, a two-day conclave, being organised in the Nalanda University.

"The Opposition parties have formed an alliance called INDIA with the objective of crushing the 'Sanatan dharma' of the country. They want to destroy our culture and tradition. Hence, the Lok Sabha election will be contested for the sake of civilisation, tradition and culture. I am sure that the people of Bharat will save our 'Sanatan Dharma'," he said.

Dignitaries, including former president Ramnath Kovind, have assembled at the venue for the event.

Ramnath Kovind is the chief guest of the event.

Besides, Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, High Commissioners of Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Chilli, and Argentina are also among those attending the event.