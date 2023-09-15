Live
- Buggana Rajendranath Reddy reviews on conduction of Assembly meetings
- KCR asks MPs to raise voice for 33 per cent reservations to BCs and Women
- BJP to undertake Cauvery Rakshana Yatra in the Cauvery basin yatra: Basavaraj Bommai
- We will hold DCP-SPs responsible and take action: CM warns
- Almonds voted as the top snacking choice as a part of a healthy diet in India
- Tollywood drugs case: Navdeep gets relief, TS HC orders police not to arrest him
- BRS Parliamentary Party meeting underway at Pragathi Bhavan
- PM Shri Narendra Modi Laid the Foundation Stone for Rs. 49,000 Crore Petrochemicals Project at BPCL's Bina Refinery in MP
- How Online Platforms Like OdinSchool Are Democratizing Education: Shruti Jayakumar, Director, OdinSchool
- Supreme Court refuses to urgently list plea seeking legal action against Stalin Jr over his controversial statements on 'Sanatan Dharma'
Just In
LS polls will be contested to save country's culture & tradition: Assam CM Sarma
The upcoming Lok Sabha polls will be fought to save the country's culture and tradition, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is currently on Bihar visit, said on Friday.
Patna: The upcoming Lok Sabha polls will be fought to save the country's culture and tradition, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is currently on Bihar visit, said on Friday.
Chief Minister Sarma will participate in the Vaishali festival of democracy, a two-day conclave, being organised in the Nalanda University.
"The Opposition parties have formed an alliance called INDIA with the objective of crushing the 'Sanatan dharma' of the country. They want to destroy our culture and tradition. Hence, the Lok Sabha election will be contested for the sake of civilisation, tradition and culture. I am sure that the people of Bharat will save our 'Sanatan Dharma'," he said.
Dignitaries, including former president Ramnath Kovind, have assembled at the venue for the event.
Ramnath Kovind is the chief guest of the event.
Besides, Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, High Commissioners of Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Chilli, and Argentina are also among those attending the event.