LS, RS adjourned as chaos spills from Sansad to streets

New Delhi: Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Wednesday amid slogan shouting by Opposition and treasury benches over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "democracy under attack" remark made in the UK.



As soon as the Lok Sabha assembled, Opposition members stormed into the Well holding placards and shouting slogans. They demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the alleged stock manipulation by the Adani Group.

Members of the treasury benches also raised counter slogans, demanding an apology from Gandhi for his remarks made during an event in the UK. Gandhi had alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack and there is a "full-scale assault" on the country's institutions.

When the Upper House resumed for the afternoon session following an adjournment earlier in the day, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar gave the floor to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.