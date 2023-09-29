Lucknow: Apartment owner, contractor booked in building collapse case

Lucknow: Shabbir, father of Muqadam -- the labourer who was killed along with his infant daughter when his makeshift hut collapsed with the portion of a building on Friday -- has lodged a case against the owner and contractor of the under-construction Antriksh apartment.

The police said that they are registering the case under relevant sections of the IPC. It may be recalled that a 25-year-old man and his two-month-old daughter were killed after a number of makeshift houses collapsed in Lucknow's Vrindavan Yojna area in the early hours of Friday.

Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire Department, and the police carried out rescue operations.

The deceased were identified as Muqadum Ali and his daughter Ayesha.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Zone, Syed Abbas Ali said that preliminary information suggested that land subsidence occurred possibly due to construction of a multi-level parking and the makeshift houses.

The labourers from Pratapgarh and Sitapur who were working on a nearby construction project were residing in these makeshift houses.

"Twelve people have been injured and admitted to the SGPGI trauma centre," he said. Police recovered the bodies of the girl and her father from the debris.