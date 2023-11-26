Maa Ne Kaha… Sach Bolna. Sach is Maarpu Kavali: Priyanka

Madhira: It is very clear that winds of change are blowing in Telangana. This is a fact. “Yahan Aane se pahle, meri maa ne pucha Telangana ja rahe ho kya bologi? (You are going to Telangana, what will you speak?) I told her “Sach Bolungi.” (I will speak the truth), said AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during her poll campaign in Madhira on Saturday.

She said the truth is that KCR ensured that his family members were well off and well employed while ignoring the people and undermining the sacrifices of the martyrs.

Priyanka said that both Rahul Gandhi and the CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka undertook padayatra to understand the people’s problems but KCR and his family members remain confined to their farmhouse. The voters should choose a candidate who would be among them and whose intentions were good. “You have seen what KCR’s intentions are in the last ten years,” she quipped.

“KCR tries his best to stay in power and generate maximum wealth. Now that there are elections BRS leaders remember the people,” she added. Priyanka, who campaigned in three constituencies including Palair, Sathupally and Madhira, tried to explain how the ruling BRS leaders increased their wealth and forgot the promises made to the people. “Only the rich leaders benefited during the BRS regime,” she said.

The BRS government has completely ignored women and farmers and only those who are at the helm got the rewards. The government ignored the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives. It betrayed the youth by not giving them jobs. The administration is full of corruption, which is in thousands of crores, she said.

During her campaign she repeatedly encouraged the crowds to chant the slogan 'Maarpu Kavali Congress Ravali'.