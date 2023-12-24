Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav may expand his cabinet on December 25

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav can expand his cabinet on Monday afternoon. About 20 ministers are expected to take oaths in this, and there is also speculation about giving a chance to former and new ministers.

According to sources, the name of the cabinet has been approved after Mohan Yadav's meeting with the central leaders. CM Mohan Yadav has requested a meeting with Governor Mangubhai Patel on Monday morning. As per the information, Yadav can meet with the governor and provide a list of potential ministers.

During his visit to Delhi as MP CM, he paid a courtesy visit to President Draupadi Murmu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at their residence and also gave them a bouquet.This was Dr. Yadav's first meeting as Chief Minister. Birla congratulated him on his new position and responsibilities, and they spoke about a variety of issues. Lok Sabha Speaker Birla expressed confidence that Yadav will lead Madhya Pradesh to new heights with his modern mindset.









मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव जी ने दिल्ली स्थित निवास पर भेंट की। उन्हें नए पद व दायित्व के लिए शुभकामनाएं दीं। इस दौरान उनसे विविध विषयों पर चर्चा हुई। मुझे विश्वास है कि अपनी प्रगतिशील सोच से वे मध्य प्रदेश को नई ऊंचाइयों पर ले जाएंगे।@DrMohanYadav51 pic.twitter.com/CmhsPJ8QIM — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) December 24, 2023

At the same time, the CM visited Union Youth Affairs, Sports, and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur at his residence. Union Minister Thakur welcomed the Chief Minister in traditional Himachali style. The Chief Minister had a lengthy conversation with Union Minister Thakur on several topics, including the promotion of sports and players in Madhya Pradesh, as well as ensuring Madhya Pradesh's young involvement in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to build a developed India.Also discussed various programs such as Khelo India,My India for the occasion of National Youth Day.







