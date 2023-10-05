Madhya Pradesh Government Reserves 35% Of Government Jobs For Women In Direct Recruitment

The Madhya Pradesh government has made a significant announcement on Tuesday, declaring that they will be setting aside 35% of government job positions in the state exclusively for women during the initial recruitment stage. This development was made official through a notification issued by the General Administration Department, following a statement made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.



Under this new policy, the 35% quota for women will be applicable across all government departments, with the exception of the Forest Department. The notification clarifies that this reservation will be implemented uniformly, cutting across different categories and levels within the government services. This means that women will have an equal opportunity to secure government jobs across various departments, making it a horizontal and compartment-wise reservation.

In essence, this move by the Madhya Pradesh government aims to promote gender diversity and equal representation in the state's public sector workforce, ensuring that women have better access to employment opportunities within government roles.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for an array of projects valued at Rs 12,600 crore in the state of Madhya Pradesh, which is governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). These developments come ahead of the upcoming assembly polls scheduled for next month.

One of the prominent projects in this initiative is the 'Veerangana Rani Durgavati Smarak aur Udyaan,' which will be established in Jabalpur at an estimated cost of around Rs 100 crore. Spanning across nearly 21 acres, this memorial is dedicated to the memory of Rani Durgavati, a significant figure in history. A centerpiece of this memorial will be an imposing 52-foot-tall bronze statue of the Gond queen, symbolizing her remarkable legacy.

The memorial is designed to be a multifaceted tribute to the region's heritage. It will house a museum that delves into the history of the Gondwana region, showcasing not only the bravery and valor of Rani Durgavati but also shedding light on the rich cultural tapestry of the Gond people and other tribal communities. This museum will provide insights into their cuisine, art, culture, and way of life, offering visitors a comprehensive understanding of the region's vibrant heritage.

This ambitious project not only honors the memory of a revered historical figure but also serves as a platform to celebrate and preserve the cultural diversity and traditions of Madhya Pradesh's tribal communities, making it a significant cultural and historical landmark for the state.