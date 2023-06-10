Live
- Microsoft's new feature to let users react to comments in Word
- Picture of traffic signal melted in Vijayawada seems to be untrue
- Flipkart Big Saving Days sale starts on June 10: Deals on iPhone 13, Poco X5 and more
- Shakambari Utsavalu will begin on July 1st at the Durga Temple
- Fire breaks out in Khammam Agricultural Market
- TS Haritotsava from June 19
- IN undertakes twin carrier CBG ops in Arabian Sea
- Amit Shah to Visit Tamil Nadu on Sunday
- Bonalu festival showcases Telangana's rich culture: Minister
- BJP state vice president appeals to authorities to put off school reopening date
Madhya Pradesh: Now, another Congress MLA calls Hanuman a tribal
A Congress legislator from Madhya Pradesh has termed Lord Hanuman a tribal. Umang Singhar, a former minister, made the claim at a rally in Dhar district on Friday.
Bhopal: A Congress legislator from Madhya Pradesh has termed Lord Hanuman a tribal. Umang Singhar, a former minister, made the claim at a rally in Dhar district on Friday.
Earlier, another Congress legislator, Arjun Singh Kakodiya, had called Lord Shiva and Bajrangbali, or Lord Hanuman, tribals.
Singhar, who represents the Gandhwani constituency in Dhar district, said that the tribals were the ones who took Lord Ram to Lanka.
Some writers wrote in their stories that there was an army of monkeys, but it was not true, he claimed. All were tribals who lived in the forest, he said.
“Those who write stories give twists. But I say that Hanuman is also a tribal. He had taken Lord Ram to Lanka. So, we are his descendants. We are descendants of Birsa Munda, Tantya Mama and Hanuman. Say with pride that we are tribals,” Singhar told a gathering.
Earlier this month, Congress MLA Kakodiya from Barghat constituency claimed that Lord Shiva was a tribal who drank poison to save the world.
“Nectar came out of manthan (churning). Smart people drank nectar and poison was left behind. What to do with that poison? Who drank that poison? Bhole Bhandari (Lord Shiva) who lives in the Himalayas drank it,” Kakodiya said.
The legislator went on to say that tribals are called 'Bhole Bhandari'. “The tribals gave life to the world by drinking the poison. Our society is so glorious. All these people came out of us, that's why we respect all of them,” he said.
In May, Kakodiya had said that Bajrangbali was a tribal forest dweller who protected Lord Ram and helped him.
“There was no Ayodhya, Kshatriya or Brahmin sena but (it was) the tribal community (that) helped Lord Ram,” Kakodiya had said while addressing a public meeting in the presence of MP Congress president Kamal Nath in Udepani village