Madras High Court deprecates use of caste names for schools

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday came out strongly against the continued use of caste-based terms in the names of government schools, saying the practice may end up causing stigma to the students.



A division bench of Justices S.M. Subramaniam and C. Kumarappan suggested to the state government that names such as Government Kallar Reclamation School and Government Tribal Residential School should be avoided.

"It is painful that even in the 21st century, such words are used in the names of schools. Tamil Nadu being a forerunner in social justice, such stigmatic words cannot be added as prefixes or suffixes," it held, as it heard a suo moto public interest litigation (PIL) petition taken up for improving the lives of the tribals living in and around the Kalvarayan hills in Salem and Kallakurichi districts.

The judges disapproved of the use of the word ‘tribal’ in the names of government schools.

Justice Subramanian observed: "Caste names, once found in street name boards, were abolished. Now we don’t have streets with caste names. Then, why should they continue to find a place in government schools." He also said that when he was serving as Portfolio Judge for Theni district, he had come across children of Government Kallar Reclamation schools being branded.

"The Tamil Nadu government claims to be the champion of social justice. You have brought in so many changes. Even Madras was changed to Chennai. Then, why retain caste names in government schools?" he asked.

The division bench later adjourned the PIL petition for filing of a further status report by the state government.