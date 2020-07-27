Madurai couple lauded by State minister for corona relief service

The Minister for Municipal Administration, S P Velumani has appreciated the services of a Madurai-based couple who have done their bit to spread awareness on staying safe and protecting oneself from the dreaded corona pandemic. Kannan and Geetha, the couple, have been providing 2000 litres of 'Kabasura' water comprising medicinal properties to the people in their colony, door-to-door, with the support of the municipal corporation authorities.

In his tweet, the Minister said he was 'overwhelmed' on hearing about this news and lauded the couple for their cooperation with the State government, reported a Tamil newspaper.