Madurai Police File Case Against Enforcement Directorate Officials Over Alleged Obstruction In DVAC Bribery Investigation

The Madurai Police have filed a case against officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly obstructing the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officers from performing their duties in connection with a bribery case that led to the arrest of ED officer Ankit Tiwari.



The FIR was initiated based on a complaint lodged by DVAC officials who claimed interference during their search operations at the ED office in Madurai after Tiwari's arrest earlier this month in a bribery case.

On December 1, Tiwari was apprehended by the DVAC for allegedly soliciting and receiving a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a government employee.

In October, Tiwari contacted a government employee, asserting that instructions from the Prime Minister's Office mandated an inquiry into a case that had "already been disposed of." Upon the employee's visit to the ED office in Madurai, Tiwari demanded a payment of Rs 3 crore to avoid legal repercussions in the case. Subsequently, the amount was negotiated down to Rs 51 lakh, and the employee paid Rs 20 lakh.

Suspecting foul play, the employee filed a complaint against the ED officer, leading to an investigation. Sources indicate that the probe revealed the involvement of additional officers from Madurai and Chennai in the case.