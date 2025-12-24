Maha Cabinet clears Karmayogi 2.0 and Sarpanch Samvad

To ensure effective implementation of development programs at the village, taluka, and district levels, the Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Wednesday approved the launch of Zilla Karmayogi Program 2.0 and the Sarpanch Samvad Program.

Both initiatives will be executed through the MITRA institution. Training will be provided to approximately 85,000 officers and staff, ranging from ground-level workers to district-level officials (including Agriculture Officers, Gram Sevaks, Talathis, Engineers, and Health Workers).

This aims to enhance skills to boost district GDP by supporting MSMEs and Farmer-Producer Organisations (FPOs). It aims to improve Government-to-Business (G2B) services and strengthen inter-departmental coordination.

The training for 20,000 Sarpanches will be provided via a tripartite agreement between the Quality Council of India (QCI), MITRA, and the VSTF Foundation, said the government release.

The training includes financial autonomy, effective implementation of government schemes, long-term planning for Gram Panchayats, and empowerment of women members through e-learning, webinars, and workshops, said the government release.

Further, the state cabinet today authorised Divisional Commissioners to regularise the appointments of 291 bonded Health Assistants (Female) who are currently working or have retired under District Councils (Zilla Parishads).

Previously, these assistants were appointed for two years from government nursing colleges. While Divisional Commissioners earlier had the power to grant 11-month temporary extensions based on local needs, this power was revoked in 2018.

The new decision restores the authority to Divisional Commissioners to regularise the services of those appointed before April 15, 2015, ensuring job security and administrative resolution for these health workers.

Additionally, the cabinet also approved the allotment of one acre of land to the Dharashiv Municipal Council for the installation of a statue of the legendary literature and social reformer, Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe.

The land is part of the Dairy Development Department (Government Milk Cooling Centre) at Survey No. 426 in Dharashiv city.

Following demands from public representatives and various organisations, the cabinet decided to provide this land free of cost for the memorial.

The cabinet also decided to issue an ordinance to amend the Maharashtra Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats and Industrial Townships Act, 1965. This amendment focuses on the powers of directly elected Presidents.

“A person directly elected as the President can now simultaneously hold the position of a Member (if elected for both). The President will now have the right to vote as a member during proceedings. In the event of a tie in votes, the President will retain the additional right to a casting vote (decisive vote). Since the President receives a direct mandate from the people, this reform ensures they have a formal say and voting power within the council's decision-making process,” said the release.