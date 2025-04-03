Maha govt to launch online property registration from May 1

Mumbai: As a part of easing of doing business, the Maharashtra government under the 'One State One Registration' programme will introduce from May 1 the online registration of property whereby the buyers or sellers will not be required to go to the sub-registrar’s offices.

A mega reform was announced by the state revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday ahead of a two-day workshop of revenue department employees in Pune slated for April 4 and 5.

“From May 1, which is the foundation day of Maharashtra state, one can make property registration in any district from anywhere in the state. The entire process will be online as the Mahayuti government will start the 'One State, One Registration' system in the state from May 1,” said Minister Bawankule.

He further stated, “When buying or selling a house, one has to go to the government office for registration. They face many hassles there. There are also obstacles from brokers during the registration. As a solution to this, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had given a 100-day programme to all departments for transparent and dynamic governance. Under this programme, the Inspector General of Stamps and Registration has come out with a good initiative of online registration of property transactions whereby property buyers and sellers can do it sitting at home from anywhere in the state.”

The minister said, “A person can register a house in Nagpur sitting in Pune or a property transaction made in Pune sitting in Mumbai. This will be a faceless process. A property buyer or a seller can register faceless with the help of an Aadhaar card and income tax documents. CM Devendra Fadnavis has resolved to create a Digital India, Digital Maharashtra. Our government is working on it.”

He added that the One State One Registration was recently launched in Mumbai on a pilot basis but will be implemented across Maharashtra from May 1.

A revenue department officer said there are a total of 519 sub-registrar offices across Maharashtra, which will handle property registrations from any location in the state. This will reduce the footfalls at the sub-registrar’s offices, decongest them, reduce processing time and ultimately bring in transparency.

The officer said it will help the state government to mobilise more revenue through stamp duty and registration fee which has been one of the major sources after GST and VAT. The state government has collected Rs 50,000 crore plus through stamp duty and registration fees in 2024-2,5, and it hopes to mobilise Rs 60,000 crore in 2025-26.