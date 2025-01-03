Maha Kumbh 2025: QR Code Ticketing to Ease Railway Bookings

In preparation for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Uttar Pradesh, Indian Railways has implemented a series of measures to accommodate the influx of devotees. The event, set to take place in Prayagraj, is expected to attract millions of pilgrims. To streamline travel and reduce congestion, the Railways has introduced a virtual ticket booking system and a dedicated app for event-related services.

A novel initiative has been introduced for unreserved ticket bookings. Volunteers equipped with jackets and T-shirts displaying QR codes will assist pilgrims in booking tickets digitally. Scanning the QR code allows users to access a mobile app, enabling quick and hassle-free ticket purchases. This system aims to ease pressure on ticket counters and provide up to 10 lakh digital tickets daily.

The Railways has launched the Maha Kumbh Rail Seva 2025 app and web portal to provide comprehensive information about train schedules, accommodations, and helpline numbers. Pilgrims can access details about train availability, guest houses, and emergency contacts.

A toll-free helpline, 1800-4199-139, has been activated to assist devotees. The service, operational from January 1, offers multilingual support in approximately 15 languages to cater to a diverse audience. To manage the anticipated surge in passengers, the Railways has announced plans to operate 13,000 trains during the event. This includes special services designed to connect major cities with Prayagraj. Officials aim to ensure smooth and efficient transportation for all attendees.

This initiative is expected to minimize waiting times and improve the overall efficiency of the ticketing process. Railway authorities anticipate this system will play a critical role in managing the large number of visitors. The Maha Kumbh Mela, held every 12 years, is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.