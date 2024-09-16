Maha polls likely in Nov

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the Assembly polls in the state are expected to be held in the second week of November. He also said that a two-phase polling would be preferable for the state Assembly.

Shinde made the announcement during an informal conversation with mediapersons at his official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai.

Speaking of the seat-sharing alliance among the 'Mahayuti' allies, the CM said that the distribution would be finalised in the next 8 to 10 days. "Elections are likely in the second week of November. A two-phase election would be preferable. Merit and good strike rate will the criteria for seat-sharing among the Mahayuti allies," the CM said.

The Mahayuti government, comprising the Shiv Sena led by Shinde, BJP and the Ajit Pawar-headed NCP, was focusing on development and welfare measures and was getting good response from people, Shinde said.

Shinde said he can see support for the government among women and asserted his was a government of the common man. "We have struck a balance between development and welfare schemes," he said.