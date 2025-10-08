Mahagathbandhan lacks policies, leadership, and intention: Tarun Chugh on Bihar seat-sharing confusion

New Delhi: Following the announcement of the Bihar election schedule, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday addressed the ongoing confusion over seat sharing within the Mahagathbandhan, stating that the alliance lacks clear policies, leadership, and intention.

Speaking to IANS, Tarun Chugh said, “Rahul Gandhi’s politics has always relied on borrowed crutches. Even in Bihar, he is hiding behind Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav to claim seats. The Congress’s self-styled princes have never taken any election or issue seriously, and the people of Bihar will never accept such irresponsible leaders. The Mahagathbandhan lacks policies, leadership, and genuine intent. Meanwhile, the NDA government has written a new chapter of development and trust in Bihar."

"Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, is busy maligning India abroad and undermining the country’s impartial constitutional institutions at home. The people of Bihar will now have a clear choice between ‘nepotism’ and ‘development,’ and they will give a strong mandate to the NDA," he told IANS.

Chugh further commented on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s meeting with BJP MP Khagen Murmu, who sustained serious injuries when attacked by a mob in Nagrakata, North Bengal, while visiting flood-affected areas with BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh.

“Mamata Banerjee’s version of ‘democracy’ has become synonymous with attacks on opponents, terror, and appeasement. The attack on the tribal MP and BJP leaders is an insult to the people of Bengal, and the people will respond decisively in the upcoming elections. The silence of intellectuals and self-proclaimed secularists who once praised Mamata as a model of good governance now only highlights the chaos in Bengal. BJP workers and the public are committed to laying the foundation of true democracy in Bengal by freeing it from dictatorship, infiltration, and vote-bank politics,” he told IANS.

Chugh also expressed condolences over the passing of Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, 35, who died after battling illness for 12 days at Fortis Hospital in Mohali.

“Punjabi music has lost one of its most powerful voices. The passing of Rajvir Jawanda is an irreparable loss to Punjabi art and culture. He touched the hearts of not only Punjab but the entire world with his singing. His untimely demise has deeply shaken every Punjabi. We pray that God grants peace to Rajvir Jawanda’s soul and strength to his family and fans to bear this loss. The BJP stands firmly with Punjab’s artists and cultural heritage. Rajvir Jawanda’s art and dedication will always be remembered,” he said.



