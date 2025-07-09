Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Condemns Ally MLA's Assault On Canteen Worker

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis delivered a stern rebuke following the circulation of a viral video showing Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad physically attacking a canteen employee over alleged substandard food service. The Chief Minister characterized the legislator's actions as completely inappropriate and damaging to the dignity of elected representatives.

Speaking in the Maharashtra Assembly, Fadnavis expressed strong disapproval of the incident, stating that such conduct fails to convey proper messaging to the public. He emphasized that Gaikwad's behavior as an elected official has negatively impacted the reputation of the entire legislative body, describing the actions as neither acceptable nor honorable.

The Chief Minister's response came after Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Anil Parab raised the matter during assembly proceedings, criticizing the ruling coalition for displaying political arrogance and misuse of authority. Parab's intervention highlighted concerns about the inappropriate exercise of power by elected representatives.

Fadnavis acknowledged that the incident creates harmful perceptions among citizens regarding all MLAs and their potential abuse of position. He stressed that while legitimate concerns about canteen food quality could be addressed through proper complaint channels and formal action, physical assault by public representatives sends entirely wrong signals to society.

The Chief Minister directed his remarks toward both the council chairman Ram Shinde and Speaker Rahul Narwekar, urging them to take formal cognizance of the matter and pursue appropriate disciplinary measures. He characterized the situation as a serious issue requiring institutional response to maintain the integrity of the legislative process.

The viral video incident has sparked broader discussions about the conduct expected from elected officials and the proper channels for addressing grievances. Fadnavis's public condemnation of his own coalition partner demonstrates the gravity with which the administration views such behavioral lapses by public representatives.

The Chief Minister's intervention reflects awareness that individual actions by legislators can significantly impact public trust in democratic institutions. His call for formal action through proper assembly channels indicates commitment to maintaining standards of conduct among elected representatives regardless of political affiliations.

This incident highlights ongoing challenges in Indian politics regarding the behavior of public officials and the need for accountability mechanisms to address misconduct. The Chief Minister's response suggests recognition that maintaining public confidence requires swift and decisive action when representatives fail to meet expected standards of conduct.

The matter now awaits further action from assembly leadership as directed by the Chief Minister, with potential disciplinary measures pending review of the incident and its implications for legislative conduct standards.