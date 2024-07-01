Maharashtra: Congress fields Pradnya Satav for biennial MLC polls

Mumbai: The Congress on Monday fielded sitting MLC Pradnya R. Satav as its candidate for the upcoming biennial elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council.



Satav (48) is the widow of senior Congress leader Rajeev Satav, who passed away due to Covid-19 complications in May 2021.

Currently serving as a Vice-President in the state Congress, Satav contested a by-election in Septemeber 2021 and was elected unopposed to the Legislative Council.

Last month, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for biennial elections for the 11 MLC seats which will fall vacant later this month.

The last date for filing nominations is July 2, while the polling will be conducted on July 12, with the results expected to be announced the same day.