Maharashtra Doctor Suicide: Relationship Turmoil, Rape Allegations and Police Standoff Reveal Disturbing Details

The death of a 29-year-old woman doctor in Satara, Maharashtra, has turned into a deeply troubling case marked by claims of sexual assault, emotional harassment, and conflicts with the police. The doctor, working as a medical officer at a government hospital in Phaltan, was found dead by suicide in a hotel room on Thursday night.

Before her death, she left a message written on her palm in Marathi, naming two men — Phaltan City police sub-inspector Gopal Badane and her landlord’s son, Prashant Bankar. The note alleged that Badane raped her four times while Bankar subjected her to months of physical and mental harassment. Both men have been taken into police custody.

Investigations revealed that the doctor and Bankar, a software engineer, were in a romantic relationship that deteriorated in recent months. According to police, their relationship became strained after she proposed marriage and he refused. Bankar’s family, however, denied any harassment, claiming the doctor was emotionally unstable and had threatened self-harm.

Further inquiries uncovered that the doctor and sub-inspector Badane were relatives from Beed. She had previously accused Badane and other officers of pressuring her to issue fitness certificates for detainees and of threatening her when she refused. Despite her multiple complaints to senior health officials, no action was reportedly taken.

In contrast, the police claimed the doctor often failed to perform her duties, delaying medical examinations and arrest procedures. They accused her of issuing “unfit” certificates without justification, which caused friction with local officers.

In August 2025, before her death, the doctor submitted a four-page statement warning that if anything happened to her, the police should be held accountable. She claimed she faced intimidation and political pressure for not complying with police demands. Health officials have denied receiving any formal complaint, though her written testimony remains part of the ongoing investigation.

The tragedy has sparked outrage, raising questions about the role of police accountability, workplace harassment, and the protection of women in public service.