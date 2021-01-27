Maharashtra: Mild tremor in Pune; no casualty

Pune: A tremor of 2.6 magnitude has been felt in Maharashtra's Pune district, but there is no report of any casualty or damage to property, officials said on Wednesday.



The tremor was recorded at 7.28 pm on Tuesday, with its epicentre at a depth of 12 km in Purandar taluka, located 21 km south-east of Pune, a report of the National Centre for Seismology said.