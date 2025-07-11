Maharashtra Minister Caught On Camera With Cash Bag Following Income Tax Investigation

A significant political controversy has engulfed Maharashtra after a video surfaced showing state Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat in his bedroom alongside what appears to be substantial amounts of cash. The footage emerged just one day after the Income Tax department issued a notice to the Shinde Sena leader, intensifying scrutiny of his financial dealings.

The video, which has been circulating on social media, depicts Shirsat sitting in his private quarters smoking while a bag containing stacks of currency notes remains open beside him. Additional luggage is visible in the background, and the minister's pet dog also appears in the footage. The timing of the video's release has raised questions about its authenticity and the circumstances surrounding its recording.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut shared the controversial footage on social media platform X, directly challenging senior political figures to address the implications. In his post, Raut specifically called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to examine the video and its potential significance for governance standards.

When contacted for his response to the allegations, Shirsat categorically denied any knowledge of the money shown in the footage. The Aurangabad West MLA claimed he was the victim of a deliberate conspiracy designed to damage his reputation through fabricated evidence. He explained that he had recently returned from travel and was resting in his bedroom when the video was allegedly recorded without his knowledge.

The minister questioned the logic of keeping large amounts of cash in such an obvious location, arguing that if he possessed such funds, he would have secured them properly. Shirsat suggested that unknown individuals may have planted the money and recorded the video to create a false narrative against him.

This controversy comes immediately after the Income Tax department served an official notice to Shirsat, requiring him to clarify his financial position. The minister acknowledged receiving the notice and stated that his legal team had requested additional time to prepare a comprehensive response to the tax authorities.

Speaking to media outlets, Shirsat maintained his innocence and expressed confidence in his ability to address the concerns raised by the Income Tax department. He emphasized that he welcomes the opportunity to clarify his financial status and has no concerns about cooperating with the investigation process.

The incident has added to the mounting challenges facing the Shinde Sena faction, which is already dealing with separate controversies involving other party members. The opposition has seized upon these developments to question the integrity of the ruling alliance and demand stricter accountability measures for elected officials.

Political analysts suggest that this controversy could have broader implications for Maharashtra's political landscape, particularly as it involves a cabinet minister and raises questions about financial transparency among public officials. The incident highlights ongoing tensions between different Shiv Sena factions and their respective approaches to governance and accountability.

The timing of the video's release, occurring so soon after the tax notice, has led to speculation about coordinated efforts to expose potential financial irregularities among government officials. This development may influence public perception of the current administration's commitment to transparency and ethical governance standards.