Maharashtra mulls micro lockdown as Covid cases surge

Mumbai: New restrictions are likely to be imposed in parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, on Tuesday as the second wave of Covid-19 infections shows no signs of ebbing.

The curbs could include new attendance norms for offices and businesses, some control over crowds at temples and shrines, and fresh bars on social events.

At 1,828, Nagpur city recorded the highest number of fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, followed by 1,709 in Mumbai- year's highest record, 1,667 in Pune city, and 1,522 cases in Nashik.

The worst-affected districts include Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, and Thane. The figures of the state are equally concerning- recorded 15,602 new cases and 88 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ordered hotels and restaurants in the state to ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols on their premises and not force the state to enforce drastic measures like lockdown.

Speaking at a virtual meeting attended by representatives of hotel and restaurant associations, shopping centre groups, the CM said a "lackadaisical" attitude towards outbreak norms had crept in lately.

"Do not force us to impose a strict lockdown. Consider this as the last warning. Follow all the rules. Everyone has to realise there is a difference between self-discipline and restrictions," Thackeray said.

While partial lockdowns and new restrictions have been imposed in parts of Maharashtra, the CM is likely to announce new norms for micro lockdown and declaration of containment zones.

The State Task Force head Sanjay Oak said in terms of precautions Mumbai and other cities will have to go back to the discipline of last summer.

"There is no question of a new strain. No evidence has been placed before the Task Force indicate the rising numbers are attributable to a Covid-19 mutation," he said.