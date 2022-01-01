Maharashtra tightens Covid curbs

Mumbai: In view of the rising Omicron cases in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government issued a notification on Friday, extending restrictions in Mumbai till January 15. As per the restrictions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the Mumbai Police has prohibited citizens from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks, or similar public places, from 5pm to 5am. The State government has also capped the attendance in open or closed spaces at 50 people. Earlier, not more than 100 persons in enclosed spaces, and 250 persons in open spaces, were permitted to attend wedding functions or social, cultural, political and religious gatherings.



The new directive also states only 20 people can attend funerals and cremations.



Any person contravening the order shall be liable for punishment under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, Pandemic Act, and the National Disaster Management Act 2005, and other legal provisions as applicable.

The positivity rate in Mumbai on Thursday surged to 8.48 per cent after 3,671 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the city.

Maharashtra reported 5,368 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, a sharp spike of 1,468 cases from Wednesday, propelling the State's overall caseload to 66,70,754. The State also recorded 198 new cases of the Omicron variant, of which 190 were in Mumbai alone, taking the tally in the state to 450.

Besides this, the local administration in Lonavala, Khandala and other hill stations, tourist spots adjacent to Mumbai and Pune issued notices to the owners of all hotels, bungalows, resorts, etc, not to give premises on hire for New Year celebrations or else legal actions will be taken.

The Maharashtra government has also urged everyone to stay home as much as possible for the safety of the elderly and children. "In any other part of the state which are tourist spots that attract a large crowd of people such as beaches, open grounds, etc, the competent authority may as deemed appropriate, impose section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973," the order stated.