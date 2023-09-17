Live
- US woman loses all 4 limbs due to bacterial infection from fish
- BRS, BJP, MIM work in partnership, says Rahul Gandhi
- Swiss Ladies Open: Diksha enters into T-10 with a sizzling 66
- UAW strike against Detroit Three automakers enters third day
- I am here, does it not suffice, Adhir on Kharge's absence from flag hoisting at new Parliament building
- Asad targets top leaders wearing ‘white shirts’ visiting city during elections
- 'Yamraj' will be waiting for you: Adityanath warns those harassing women in UP
- Asad’s throwback to merger of Hyd State
- Tinder, Centre for Social Research launch dating safety guide for India
- Indians embrace body image less, have poor life satisfaction: Study
Just In
Maharashtra: Tractor carrying 211 kgs of Ganja intercepted near Nagpur, two held
One Nigerian national was arrested for allegedly running a drug traffic syndicate, an official statement said on Sunday.
Two persons were arrested who were on a tractor carrying 211 Kgs of Ganja worth Rs 42.20 lakhs which was intercepted near Nagpur, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said on Sunday. DRI said that a total of 100 packages containing ganja were recovered from the tractor.
"Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Nagpur successfully intercepted one Tractor (Attached with a Trolley) at Mauda Toll (MH) near Nagpur in the early hours and seized 211 Kgs of Ganja valued at Rs 42.2 lakhs, packed in 100 packages," an official statement said. According to officials, the arrest of two persons has been made under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
Further investigation is underway. Earlier today, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers nabbed one Nigerian national who according to officials is the mastermind of a drug trafficking syndicate from New Delhi.
According to DRI, the intelligence agency had earlier seized 500 grams of Cocaine on June 28, 2023, from a courier terminal and arrested 2 individuals during the meticulously planned controlled delivery operation from the Nalasopara area of Mumbai, Maharashtra.