Mahindra gifts new house to Tamil Nadu's Idli Amma

Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra has fulfilled his promise by gifting a house to Tamil Nadu's Idli Amma on Mother's Day.

Kamalathalm, aka Idli Amma, is an octogenarian living in Tamil Nadu who for the past 30 years has been selling idlis to migrant labourers for just Re 1. In a tweet, Mahindra thanked his team for completing the construction of the house in time to gift her on Mother's Day.

He said Idli Amma is the embodiment of a mother's virtues: nurturing, caring and selfless. Mahindra said it was a privilege to be able to support Idli Amma and her work. He also extended Mother's Day wishes to his followers.

"Immense gratitude to our team for completing the construction of the house in time to gift it to Idli Amma on #MothersDay She's the embodiment of a Mother's virtues: nurturing, caring & selfless. A privilege to be able to support her & her work. Happy Mother's Day to you all!," Mahindra tweeted. In 2019, Mahindra had shared a video about Idli Amma.

The video showcased how Idli Amma had been running her noble venture from a tiny shanty shop. At that time Mahindra said that he will be happy to invest in her business.

Mahindra also got to know that Idli Amma's priority was getting a new house cum workspace. Later in April 2021, Mahindra's team registered land for Idli Amma's new workspace in Thondamuthur and construction began. Construction was completed just in time for Mother's Day and the house was handed over to Idli Amma on Sunday.