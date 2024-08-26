Main Accused undergoes lie detection test

New Delhi : The lie detection test on Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the alleged rape and murder of a RG Kar Medical College trainee doctor, is underway at Kolkata’s Presidency Jail where he is lodged, officials said on Sunday.

Two more individuals will undergo the test at the CBI office in Kolkata , they said. Four persons including former principal Sandip Ghosh underwent the polygraph test on Saturday, the officials said. The CBI has sought permission from court to put seven persons including Roy and former principal of the medical college Sandip Ghosh through THE lie detector test.

The test cannot be used as evidence during the trial but findings give the agency a direction for the further probe. A team of polygraph specialists flown to Kolkata from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi is conducting the tests, they said. Roy was arrested by the Kolkata Police on August 10, a day after the body of the 31-year-old medic was found in the Seminar hall of the medical college. A CCTV footage and a Bluetooth device found near the medic’s body resulted in the arrest of Roy, who was allegedly seen entering the seminar hall of the college where the body was found at around 4 am.

CBI sleuths on Sunday conducted searches on the premises of former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh, ex-MSVP Sanjay Vashisth and 13 others in and around Kolkata in connection with their probe into alleged financial irregularities at the institute, officials said.



The anti-corruption unit of the CBI also searched the residences and offices of those engaged in supplying materials for the management and care of patients.



Another team of CBI officers also conducted searches at the ex-principal’s office in the hospital and also went to the canteen in the academic building. They asked present principal Manas Kumar Bandyopadhyay to reach the hospital in the morning and accompany them during their searches in the medical establishment.

