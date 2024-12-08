Live
Just In
Majhi launches Rs 800 input aid for farmers
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday launched the distribution of additional input assistance of Rs 800 over and above the Minimum Support Price of Rs 2,300 per quintal of paddy for the farmers of the State. The State government paid additional input assistance of Rs 66 crore to more than 16,000 farmers through DBT.
Addressing a gathering at Sohela in Bargarh district, Majhi said the government has selected Sohela to launch the distribution of the additional input subsidy because the area is treated as a hub of farmers.
Former chief minister Naveen Patnaik had given a false promise to provide Rs 100 bonus to the farmers in 2016, Majhi alleged. "The previous government was exploiting the farmers through middlemen. It had promised to provide a bonus of Rs 100 to the paddy farmers but never implemented it. To give a befitting reply to the false promise, I came here today to distribute the input assistance," he said.