Majhi praises women’s role in RSS

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has received support from various sections of society as the country strengthens its position globally.The Chief Minister greeted the members of RSS on the occasion of its foundation day and the centenary celebration.

“I extend my heartfelt greetings and felicitations to all the RSS brothers on the day,” Majhi said in a video message.The 100-year journey of the RSS, which began in 1925, is based on the idea of ‘nation building through individual development’, he said.

“The organisation completed 100 years today due to the continuous support of the people and the lifelong selfless sacrifice and discipline of countless workers,” he said.Majhi also praised the role of women in the RSS.

“The role of ‘Matrushakti’ and ‘Rashtriya Sevika Samiti’ in maintaining the work of the RSS in adverse circumstances is also very inspiring,” he said.“On this auspicious occasion, let us all take up a pledge to work in a coordinated manner for the benefit of the nation and work towards realising the dream of a developed Odisha and a developed India in the coming days,” he added.