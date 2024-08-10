Majhi thanks PM for approving railway projects

Bhubaneswar: A day after the Centre approved six railway lines for Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and said the projects will accelerate development in the State. The six railway projects for the State were approved with an estimated cost of Rs 15,004 crore.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister on Friday, approved eight projects of the Railway Ministry with a total estimated cost of approximately Rs 24,657 crore.

With these projects, 64 new stations will be constructed, providing enhanced connectivity to six aspirational districts such as East Singhbum, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Rayagada benefiting about 40 lakh population spread over 510 villages.