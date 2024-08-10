  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Majhi thanks PM for approving railway projects

Majhi thanks PM for approving railway projects
x
Highlights

A day after the Centre approved six railway lines for Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and said the projects will accelerate development in the State.

Bhubaneswar: A day after the Centre approved six railway lines for Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and said the projects will accelerate development in the State. The six railway projects for the State were approved with an estimated cost of Rs 15,004 crore.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister on Friday, approved eight projects of the Railway Ministry with a total estimated cost of approximately Rs 24,657 crore.

With these projects, 64 new stations will be constructed, providing enhanced connectivity to six aspirational districts such as East Singhbum, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Rayagada benefiting about 40 lakh population spread over 510 villages.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X