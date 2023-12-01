Major Cocaine Bust At Paradip Port: 22 Kg Haul Worth ₹220 Crore Seized From Indonesian Cargo Ship

Live
- In a joint operation, Odisha Police, CISF, and Customs thwarted a significant drug trafficking attempt at Paradip Port, seizing 22 kg of cocaine valued at ₹220 crore from the Indonesian cargo ship MV Debi.
- The bust unfolded when a vigilant crane operator detected suspicious packets, leading to a successful raid and confiscation.
Customs officials in Bhubaneswar disclosed that the MV Debi, an Indonesian bulk carrier scheduled to pick up steel plates in Denmark, had docked at the Paradip International Cargo Terminal berth on Wednesday. The breakthrough occurred on Thursday when a vigilant crane operator observed suspicious packets aboard the ship. Swiftly alerting the authorities, a subsequent raid with the assistance of a dog squad led to the confiscation of the illicit cargo.
Initially resembling explosive devices, the packets were later revealed, through scanning, to contain small rectangular packets concealing drugs. A preliminary narcotics test confirmed the substance as cocaine. Commissioner of Customs in Bhubaneswar, Madhab Chandra Mishra, stated, "We seized the packets and have sent the sample for further testing in a government laboratory."
The market value of a kilogram of cocaine is estimated at ₹10 crore on the international scale. Crew members of the vessel are slated for questioning regarding the discovered contraband, and authorities anticipate further arrests as the investigation unfolds. This significant interception highlights the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies in curbing illicit activities at vital ports.