Major Events on 24 January 2020
Highlights
Today in Telangana In Telangana, Municipal Elections will be held in Karimnagar. Repolling will be held in 41st ward of Kamareddy, 32nd ward in...
Today in Telangana
- In Telangana, Municipal Elections will be held in Karimnagar. Repolling will be held in 41st ward of Kamareddy, 32nd ward in Bhodhan, 41st ward in Mehabubnagar.
- Nagoba Tribal Festival (Jatara) will be held for 10 days starting from today in Adilabad
- I am Possible book release at Taj Deccan, Banjara Hills; 4:45PM
- Comedy Show by Ashwinm Rohit and Avinash at The Coffee Cup, Sainikpuri; 7:30PM
- National Level Hackathon at Spoorthi Engineering College, Vanasthalipuram; 10AM
- Mr and Mrs Perfect Hyderabad 2020 at CMOF Global, Madhapur; 9AM
- Hyderabad Literary Festival 2020 at Vidyaranya High School, Khairatabad; 5:30PM
- All India Industrial Exbhition at Exbhition Grounds, Nampally; 10AM
Today in Andhra Pradesh
- Governor of Andhra Prdesh Shri Bhisvabhushan Harichandan will be participating in Nannayya University in East Godavari District.
Today in India
- Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi will meet and interact with the 49 Children who are winners of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020
- Today is the last day to withdraw nominations for Delhi Assembly Elections
Today in Sports:
- Auckland: India Tour of New Zealand: 12:20PM at Eden Park
- Lahore: Bangladesh Tour of Pakistan: 2:30PM at Gaddafi Stadium
- Johannesburg: England Tour of South Africa: 1:30PM at Wanderers Stadium
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...