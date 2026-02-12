Congress gives priority to leaders joining from other parties: Suresh

Bengaluru: BAMUL President DK Suresh on Wednesday said that the Congress party gives first priority to leaders who join from other parties, stating that the party believes in accommodating everyone.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence in Bengaluru, Suresh said, “The Congress party includes leaders from all religions and political backgrounds. We have leaders who have come from BJP, JD(S), BSP and other parties. They are given first priority. Guests must be respected — that is the culture of the Congress party.”

Responding to a question about the state government reportedly granting ministerial status to a BJP leader, he said, “Congress respects everyone. The Chief Minister may have taken that decision with the intention of taking everyone along. There is nothing wrong in that.”

When asked about his brother DK Shivakumar’s visit to Delhi, Suresh said that it was nothing new. “He has been visiting Delhi for the last 40 years. He goes once or twice a month. Now as KPCC President and Deputy Chief Minister, he has both party and government responsibilities. During Parliament sessions, he meets Union ministers regarding state issues such as the Bhadra Upper Project and Bengaluru-related matters. There is nothing unusual about his Delhi visits.”

Commenting on statements made by Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Suresh said, “The Deputy CM has already responded to this. We are not as knowledgeable as him. Whatever he says is like scripture.”

On MLA Iqbal Hussain’s remark questioning why some receive notices while others do not, Suresh said, “There is nothing wrong in what he said. The same rule should apply to everyone.”

When asked about reports that he is an aspirant for the KMF President’s post, Suresh clarified, “I am not an aspirant for the KMF President position. The decision will be taken by the party and the government. This is a responsible institution meant to protect farmers’ interests. It is not a position to be sought for personal satisfaction.”

He added that he has no ambition for additional responsibilities. “Even handling existing responsibilities is difficult. If given responsibility, it must be executed with commitment, especially to protect farmers’ interests and take the Nandini brand to the national level.”

Responding to speculation that some MLAs were planning foreign trips amid leadership discussions, he said, “DK Shivakumar has no connection with any such trips. If such rumours are being spread, they may be politically motivated to tarnish his image.”

He reiterated that Shivakumar has no role in organising any MLAs’ trips and dismissed the allegations as baseless.

On CAG report and skill development scheme

Reacting to the CAG report alleging irregularities in the Centre’s Skill Development Scheme, Suresh demanded answers from the Union Government. “This was a Central Government scheme. Institutions were identified without fixing accountability.

The objective was to provide skill training and employment to youth. But where are the jobs? The money has been spent, but beneficiaries have not received the intended benefits. This is not just Karnataka; this is a nationwide issue,” he said.

He alleged that BJP leaders and organisations linked to the RSS were involved and called for a thorough investigation. Addressing allegations that women MPs attempted to assault the Prime Minister during protests in Parliament, Suresh dismissed the claims.

“Protesting in the well of the House is a democratic right. Standing in front of the Prime Minister does not mean assault.

I have worked in the Lok Sabha for 11 years and stood before the Prime Minister many times. That does not amount to attack,” he said. He urged the Speaker to act impartially and uphold the dignity of Parliament. Suresh said that the no-confidence motion would not affect the government as it has a majority, but emphasised that allegations must be examined on merit.

“If the allegations are baseless, those who made them must apologise. It is the Speaker’s responsibility to uphold the dignity of the Lok Sabha,” he said.

He also criticised the acceptance of the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address without the Prime Minister’s reply, calling the accusations against women MPs politically motivated.