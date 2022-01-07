Major security lapse during Modi's visit to Punjab: Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said there has been a major security lapse during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Punjab.

"It is the job of the state government to maintain law and order in the state. Whenever there is an issue regarding security, the information in this regard is usually with the police and state administration there. Such a grave lapse in the Prime Minister's security is complete negligence," he added.

"The Prime Minister is not a common man but a representative of 130 crore people of the country," Khattar told the media in Chandigarh.

Raising questions about the security arrangements by the Punjab Police, the Chief Minister said whenever the Prime Minister is going for any programme the arrangements for alternate routes are made by the local police and administration in advance.

The Prime Minister's helicopter was not used due to bad weather but the state police gave him clearance to go by road.

"The sudden blocking of the road by farmers cannot happen without it being in the knowledge of the police."

Khattar said the Ministry of Home Affairs has constituted a committee in this regard and the Supreme Court has taken up the matter.

"Soon everything will be crystal clear."

He also raised questions about the Punjab Chief Minister. He said Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and he himself were linked through video conferencing to the programme which the Prime Minister was to attend.

During the programme, Channi was seen coming and going time and again in the video. There was a tense atmosphere and Channi looked restless, Khattar added.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Chief Minister offered prayers at Shri Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula near Chandigarh for the long life of Prime Minister Modi and also performed the Maha Mrityunjya yajna.

He also prayed to the deity for protecting the people from the next wave of Covid-19.