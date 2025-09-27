Major waiver on outstanding water bills, says Delhi govt

The Delhi government has rolled out a major relief package for residents struggling with pending water bills, offering complete and partial waivers on late payment charges.Under the new scheme, the government has scrapped the 100% penalty-known as the Late Payment Service Charge (LPSC)-on all outstanding bills. Consumers who clear their dues by January 31, 2026 will get a full waiver on penalties. Those paying by March 31, 2026 will still benefit from a 70% waiver.

According to officials, the Delhi Jal Board’s total outstanding amount currently stands at a staggering ₹87,589 crore. Authorities said this step, long awaited by residents, will significantly ease the financial burden on lakhs of consumers across the city.

In addition to waiving penalties, the government has also reduced the interest rate charged on late bill payments. Previously set at 5%, the rate has now been slashed to 2%. Explaining the impact, officials noted that under the old system, a bill of ₹100 could balloon to ₹178 in just one cycle due to compounding charges.

The relief scheme, set to roll out next month, will apply to domestic and government consumers. A separate plan for commercial users is under consideration, though officials clarified they will not be eligible for a complete exemption.