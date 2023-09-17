  • Menu
Major Weapons Cache Uncovered In Manipur's Churachandpur District: Joint Operation Success

  Discover how a collaborative operation by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, CAPF, and Manipur Police led to the recovery of a substantial arsenal in Manipur's Churachandpur district, and learn about a similar operation in Thoubal that uncovered hidden weapons.
  Explore the details of these significant efforts to combat illegal arms proliferation in the region.

On Sunday, a substantial quantity of weaponry, munitions, and supplies associated with warfare were unearthed in Manipur's Churachandpur district. This operation of great importance was carried out as a result of collaborative efforts between the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and Manipur Police, prompted by specific intelligence information.

In this meticulously planned joint mission, a diverse array of items was successfully confiscated. The recovered arsenal encompassed a total of 15 firearms, which included 14 improvised mortars and a single-barrel weapon, alongside various other military-related materials.

In a similar operation conducted on September 15, another cache of arms and ammunition was discovered in Thoubal. This joint operation, involving Assam Rifles and Thoubal Police, scoured the general vicinity of Kwarok Maring and uncovered a 9mm carbine, as well as additional war-related items.

Following these operations, all the retrieved items were handed over to the local law enforcement authorities.

X