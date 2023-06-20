  • Menu
Make yoga part of your life, says Punjab CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday performed flexible feats in a mass session with an estimated 15,000 people at the "CM di Yogshala" at the PAP grounds here and asked people to make yoga part of their life.

Sporting a yellow turban and a yoga T-shirt, Mann said that attending the yoga event had given him energy and strength.

Describing yoga as a "panacea" for stress, he said, "We want our Punjab to be healthy, people do their work with positive energy, waking up early in the morning and doing yoga keeps you full of energy throughout the day. So make yoga a part of your life."

Chief Minister Mann along with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on April 6 launched the "CM di Yogshala" campaign in Patiala. Under this, residents will be provided with yoga and meditation facilities.

