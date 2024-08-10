Mallikarjun Kharge's remarked on SC decision on sub-categorization of SC-ST category and Creamy Layer

New Delhi: The Supreme Court's 7-Judge Bench has issued a ruling discussing sub-categorization for those in the SC-ST category. Creamy Layer was mentioned in this verdict as well as SC-ST category reservations.

The Scheduled Caste people in India first got reservation through Baba Saheb Dr. Ambedkar's Poona Pact. Later, due to the contribution of Pandit Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi, it was recognized in the Constitution and implemented in jobs and educational institutions as well.

But even after 70 years, when we see the recruitment of SC and ST communities in government jobs, we find that the vacancies are still not being filled, most of the posts are vacant. This indicates that individuals from these classes, even collectively, are unable to occupy these positions.They still cannot compete with the people of the general category.

The most important aspect of reserve was not the economic prosperity of any community or person. Rather, it is to end untouchability, which has persisted in society for thousands of years. It has still not been completely removed from society. We see several instances every day. As a result, discussing the creamy layer in the SC-ST community is wrong. The Congress party is against it.

On the one hand, the government is gradually destroying jobs by privatizing public-sector enterprises. Furthermore, the BJP's Dalit-tribal mindset continuously attacks reservation.If the government wanted, it could have resolved this issue by bringing a constitutional amendment in this session itself. If the Modi government brings a new bill within 2-3 hours, then this is also possible. We are doing consultations with different people - intellectuals, experts, NGOs - to decide on the nuances of other subjects of judgment.

पिछले दिनों Supreme Court का 7-Judge Bench का फ़ैसला आया, जिसमें उन्होंने SC-ST वर्ग के लोगों के लिए Sub-Categorisation का बात की।



इस फ़ैसले में SC-ST वर्ग के आरक्षण में Creamy Layer की भी बात की गई।



भारत में Scheduled Caste के लोगों को सबसे पहले आरक्षण बाबासाहेब डॉ अंबेडकर के… pic.twitter.com/36fNB7nqpn — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 10, 2024



