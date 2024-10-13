Mallikarjun Kharge's son gives up 'ownership' of land amid MUDA row

Bengaluru: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's son Rahul Kharge on Sunday wrote to the CEO of Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB), seeking cancellation of the ownership of the five-acre plot allotted to the Siddhartha Vihar Trust.

In a letter to KIADB CEO, Rahul Kharge, who is also the Chairman of Siddhartha Vihar Trust, wrote: "We withdraw our proposal and request the board to cancel the allotment of CA site requested for the multiple skill development centre and research centre."

"The board may accept it as a voluntary surrender of the CA site as per Clause 8 of the allotment letter," he wrote further in the letter dated September 20, 2024.

Rahul Kharge's surrender of the land assumes importance as it comes against the backdrop of MUDA land scam heat. It also comes close on the heels of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah returning the controversial MUDA land allotment, which had drawn criticism from the Opposition.

The controversy over the five-acre plot began in March 2024, when Siddaramaiah government granted land to the Siddhartha Vihar Trust, headed by Rahul Kharge.

This drew quick condemnation and criticism from the BJP's Karnataka unit which accused the Congress-led state government of 'power abuse and nepotism' for extending undue favours to party members.

The Karnataka BJP also demanded the removal of Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyanka Kharge from the Karnataka Cabinet, accusing him of facilitating an illegal land deal for his family by the KIADB.

Meanwhile, Priyank Kharge took to X and slammed the BJP for creating "needless controversy" over the issue.

He said that Siddhartha Vihar Trust is an educational, cultural and charitable trust and not a family or private entity.

"The trust did not wish to be drawn into long-drawn controversies which will divert attention and efforts from the primary objective of education and social service," he said.

He also shot back at the BJP, saying: "A person who can't hold a bat can become Chairman of ICC or BCCI under the BJP regime, but a person who was conferred Agni Award from DRDO for Excellence in Self Reliance can't build a skill development centre for the youth."