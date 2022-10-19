Mallikharjuna Kharge elected as new president Congress party

Mappanna Mallikarjuna Kharge was elected as the new president of the Congress party. In the Congress presidential election, Mallikarjuna Kharge got more than 7 thousand votes (7,897 votes) while Shashi Tharoor got ten percent votes (up to 1072 votes). It is reported that Kharge won with a huge majority of 6,822 votes.



After about two decades, the new president of the Congress party was elected from a non-Gandhi family. 80-year-old Mallikarjuna Kharge is currently a Rajya Sabha MP. Another candidate Shashi Tharoor congratulated Kharge on his victory.

Counting of votes took place on Wednesday at the AICC headquarters here and Mallikarjuna Kharge declared as new president of All India Congress Committee.