Mamata accuses BJP of influencing food and dressing habits in states it rules

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the BJP of trying to influence food and dressing habits of people in the states ruled by the saffron party.

“What is BJP doing in the states it rules? It is trying to ban consumption of non-vegetarian food. Shops selling non-vegetarian food are being bulldozed in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Everyone has the right to freedom of choice,” Banerjee said while addressing an administrative review meeting in North Dinajpur district.

Accusing the saffron camp of making an attempt to influence the dressing habits of people, the Chief Minister referred to Mahatma Gandhi and said, “Gandhiji spoke about unity in diversity. All the fingers of the hand are not of the same size. Does that mean that we chop off our palm,” Banerjee asked.

The Chief Minister also reiterated Trinamool going solo in West Bengal in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, claiming that only Trinamool is capable of defeating the BJP and the CPI(M)-Congress in West Bengal.

However, throughout her speech, she did not make any reference to the INDIA block or Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Chief Minister also referred to the multi-crore cash-for-school jobs case in West Bengal.

“If anyone has deliberately indulged in irregularities, the law will take its own course against them. We will not stand by them,” Banerjee said.