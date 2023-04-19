Mamata Banerjee Says TMC Don't Care On Mukul Roy's Desire To Re Join BJP

Recently Mukul Roy expressed hi desire to join BJP back. In return to his desire, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee responded to Trinamool Congress lawmaker Mukul Roy's desire by saying that she and her party had nothing to do with the latter's decision to rejoin the saffron party and that it was entirely up to him to determine his political future. She stated that Mukul Roy is a BJP MLA, and his decision is entirely his own.

She remarked that they don't care about Mukul Roy's leaving TMC and rejoining BJP back. She said instead of concerming about this, she stressed on Roy's son Subhranshu who filed a missing complaint which she addressed as a serios issue.The All India Trinamool Congress will continue to be known as such, Banerjee said at a press conference at the state secretariat of West Bengal.

Mukul Roy is a BJP MLA and it's totally up to him. You should ask Subhranshu, his son, who registered a missing complaint which is very serious. But this is a very small issue, we don't care: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to ANI, on Mukul Roy saying that he was never with TMC… pic.twitter.com/KHJqArH4zX — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2023

Mukul Roy's claim that he was never with the TMC and will continue to work for the BJP was mentioned by CM Mamata. The state administration will, however, investigate into the missing report made by veteran politician Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu concerning his father.

After Roy abruptly resurfaced in Delhi following the filing of the missing person report, his family asserted that he has dementia and Parkinson's disease. Roy asserted that he is a "BJP MP and MLA" in Delhi and that he wants to meet Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Trinamool Congress asserted that the BJP won't be able to win more than 200 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The West Bengal Chief Minister, speaking directly to the party in power at the federal level, threatened to resign if it is established that she called Union Home Minister Amit Shah after TMC lost its status as a national party.