Mamata dares Modi for one-on-one debate

Kolkata: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a mammoth gathering at the iconic Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee 'dared' him for a one-on-one debate.

While Modi accused the CM of backstabbing the people of the State, Didi, who held a roadshow 570 km away in north Bengal, challenged him for a one-on-one debate, saying "Khela hobe", the catchphrase that has taken over the election mood in the state. "Khela Hobe.