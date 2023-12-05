Live
Just In
Mamata unlikely to attend INDIA meet
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she won't be able to attend the upcoming Opposition INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi on Wednesday, citing prior engagements.
Banerjee said she was unaware of the meeting date and indicated that had she been informed in advance, "she would have rescheduled her itinerary."
Leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc are set to convene at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on Wednesday to formulate a strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as per sources on Sunday. The participation of any other leader from the party at the meeting remains unclear at this point.
Banerjee, accompanied by her nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, has consistently attended previous meetings of the INDIA bloc. During the anticipated meeting on Wednesday evening, leaders are expected to deliberate and finalise their plan to collectively confront the BJP in the lead-up to the polls.